GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.51.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

