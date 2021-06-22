GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

