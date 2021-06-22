Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

