Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $436,425.60 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 16,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $436,425.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Global Gp Llc purchased 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Global Gp Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $665,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $892.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

