GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.81 ($20.31).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,402.80 ($18.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.93. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,677.40 ($21.92).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders bought 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 in the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.