Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 871,762 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,029,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 871,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $176,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,767 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

