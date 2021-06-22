Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,858 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Nuance Communications worth $163,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

