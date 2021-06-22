Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of GameStop worth $174,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GameStop by 59.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.71. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.09 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.