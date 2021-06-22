Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Cloudflare worth $145,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NET stock opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,317 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

