Geode Capital Management LLC Has $154 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $154,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

