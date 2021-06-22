Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $159,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

