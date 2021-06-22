Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $150,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $213.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

