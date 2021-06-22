Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,470 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $166,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

