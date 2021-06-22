GenTrust LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $109,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.77. 171,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.72 and a 1 year high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

