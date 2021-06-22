GenTrust LLC Buys Shares of 32,230 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,230 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 732,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.