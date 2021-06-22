Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Boosted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $7,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $20,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

