General Motors Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $223,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

