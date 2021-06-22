General Electric Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:GEC)

General Electric (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GEC opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.93. General Electric has a 12-month low of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.39 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.41.

Get General Electric alerts:

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.