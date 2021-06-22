Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru Sells 4,784 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNRC opened at $389.21 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.03 and a 52 week high of $391.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,351,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1,708.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

