Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $238.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.24. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

