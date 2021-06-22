GAPS (GAP) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges. GAPS has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,045.40 or 1.00010712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.