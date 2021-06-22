Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

