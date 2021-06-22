G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-2.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 263,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

