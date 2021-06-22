FY2021 EPS Estimates for Safestore Holdings plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safestore in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SFSHF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Safestore stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

