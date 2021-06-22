Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,979 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.28. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $204.25.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

