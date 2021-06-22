FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.01. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

