Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina Sells 10,000 Shares

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Alejandro Pineros Ospina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at C$133,424.86.

FEC opened at C$6.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Frontera Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

