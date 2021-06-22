Frisch Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.43, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

