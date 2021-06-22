Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 63 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BLK opened at $861.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $849.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

