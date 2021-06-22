Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

