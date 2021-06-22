Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $122,000 Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APYX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

