Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,099 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOXA opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

