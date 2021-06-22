Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Sells $232,120.24 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Director Howard J. Morgan sold 78,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $232,120.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

