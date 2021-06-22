Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after acquiring an additional 164,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,978,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325,319 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,408 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

