Folder Protocol Market Cap Tops $4.92 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004243 BTC on exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $823,427.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00046620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00109231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00154031 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,925.88 or 1.00503190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

