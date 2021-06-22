FNB Protocol (FNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $233,316.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $233,316.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00053358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00633051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00077350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.96 or 0.07322347 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.