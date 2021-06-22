Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $36.10 on Monday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

