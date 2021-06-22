Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDYPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $95.16 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

