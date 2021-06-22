FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $101,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of FE opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

