First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.96. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $935,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $78.21 on Friday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.