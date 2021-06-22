First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $163.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE FRC opened at $183.60 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

