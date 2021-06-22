First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $312.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

