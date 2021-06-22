Financial Review: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 21.64 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -44.17 FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.35 $372.94 million $10.87 30.33

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GAN and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 FactSet Research Systems 5 6 0 0 1.55

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.45%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $297.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% FactSet Research Systems 25.24% 48.42% 21.15%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats GAN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

