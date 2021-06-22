Financial Review: Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) and Its Peers

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Codiak BioSciences to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences Competitors 1118 4447 9813 185 2.58

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.78%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million -$91.67 million -1.43 Codiak BioSciences Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.63

Codiak BioSciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

