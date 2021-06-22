Financial Contrast: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) & Its Peers

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AYLA) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ayala Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1118 4447 9813 185 2.58

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.31%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.59%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -899.65% -68.88% -60.56% Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million -$30.15 million -3.47 Ayala Pharmaceuticals Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.63

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

