Financial Analysis: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fiverr International and Cass Information Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 43.11 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,340.88 Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.16 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Cass Information Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 2 7 0 2.60 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $240.73, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -11.85% -3.40% -1.66% Cass Information Systems 17.16% 9.68% 1.20%

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

