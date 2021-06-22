FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

NYSE FIGS opened at $42.61 on Monday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

