Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 27.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

FDRR stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.04.

