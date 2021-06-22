Fetch.ai Trading Down 31% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $152.23 million and approximately $28.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00650668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

