Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.31, but opened at $5.20. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 6,839 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $930.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.